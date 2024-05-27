DD Kisan deploys two AI anchors

DD Kisan deployed two Artificial Intelligence anchors on Sunday as part of the initiative to present the television channel in a new avatar.

The anchors have been named as ‘AI Krish’ and ‘AI Bhoomi’, and can speak in 50 Indian and foreign languages.

“The farmer viewers will be able to see these anchors in all the States of the country... These AI anchors will provide every necessary information about agricultural research happening in the country and at the global level, trends in agriculture mandis, changes in the weather, or any other information of government schemes,” said an official.

DD Kisan, which comes under the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, was launched in 2015 to cater to the farming and rural community

“DD Kisan channel is also working to bring forward the efforts of progressive farmers to all the people, with the aim of serving the agricultural and rural community in the country and working towards creating an environment of holistic development by educating them. DD Kisan channel is strengthening the three-dimensional concept of agriculture which includes balanced farming, animal husbandry and plantation,” the official said.

In the recent past, some private news channels in different parts of the country have deployed AI anchors.