Daily Quiz | On Indian National Congress
On December 28, 1885, the Indian National Congress was founded in Bombay, with A.O. Hume as its General Secretary. Here is a quiz on the history of the party.

December 29, 2022 11:38 am | Updated 11:42 am IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Womesh Chandra Bannerjee was closely associated with the Indian National Congress
1 / 6 | This organisation was founded by a Liberal Party MP in the British House of Commons in 1866, as a predecessor of the Indian National Congress to put across the Indian point of view before the British public. Name the organisation and the MP.

Answer : East India Association, Dadabhai Naoroji
Indian National Congress / India / India / The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context / history

