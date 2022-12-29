Daily Quiz | On Indian National Congress
Womesh Chandra Bannerjee was closely associated with the Indian National CongressSTART THE QUIZ
1 / 6 |
This organisation was founded by a Liberal Party MP in the British House of Commons in 1866, as a predecessor of the Indian National Congress to put across the Indian point of view before the British public. Name the organisation and the MP.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : East India Association, Dadabhai Naoroji
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
2 / 6 |
This party arose out of the need for the political representation of Muslims in British India, especially during the Congress-sponsored massive Hindu opposition to the 1905 partition of Bengal. Name the party.
3 / 6 |
Allan Octavian Hume, the founder of the Indian National Congress, also had a keen interest in another area, along with being a civil servant and a political reformer. What was it? He also has a title bestowed on him for his contribution to this field. Name the title and a journal he founded, related to the field.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Ornithology, Father of Indian Ornithology, Stray Feathers
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
4 / 6 |
At the Congress 1929 Lahore session, under the presidency of Jawaharlal Nehru, a party goal was declared. Name the goal and the day associated with it.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Purna Swaraj; Purna Swaraj Diwas
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
5 / 6 |
This was the first Satyagraha movement led by Mahatma Gandhi in British India and is considered a historically important rebellion in the Indian Independence Movement. Supported by the Congress, this was followed by another movement in 1918, in Gujarat, to support peasants who were unable to pay the revenue because of famine and plague epidemic. Name the two Satyagrahas.
6 / 6 |
He was an Indian politician, noted particularly for holding the presidency of the Indian National Congress during the transfer of power in 1947. General Secretary of the Congress party for over a decade, his wife was India’s first female Chief Minister. Name the politician.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Jivatram Bhagwandas Kripalani
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
COMMents
SHARE