Daily Quiz | On Indian National Congress

This organisation was founded by a Liberal Party MP in the British House of Commons in 1866, as a predecessor of the Indian National Congress to put across the Indian point of view before the British public. Name the organisation and the MP.

Answer : East India Association, Dadabhai Naoroji

This party arose out of the need for the political representation of Muslims in British India, especially during the Congress-sponsored massive Hindu opposition to the 1905 partition of Bengal. Name the party.

Answer : All-India Muslim League

Allan Octavian Hume, the founder of the Indian National Congress, also had a keen interest in another area, along with being a civil servant and a political reformer. What was it? He also has a title bestowed on him for his contribution to this field. Name the title and a journal he founded, related to the field.

Answer : Ornithology, Father of Indian Ornithology, Stray Feathers

At the Congress 1929 Lahore session, under the presidency of Jawaharlal Nehru, a party goal was declared. Name the goal and the day associated with it.

Answer : Purna Swaraj; Purna Swaraj Diwas

This was the first Satyagraha movement led by Mahatma Gandhi in British India and is considered a historically important rebellion in the Indian Independence Movement. Supported by the Congress, this was followed by another movement in 1918, in Gujarat, to support peasants who were unable to pay the revenue because of famine and plague epidemic. Name the two Satyagrahas.

Answer : Champaran and Kheda