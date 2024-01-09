Daily Quiz | On Indian achievers on foreign shores

1 / 6 | Which famous CEO wrote the bestseller 'Hit Refresh'?

Answer : Satya Nadella

2 / 6 | How does one better know Nimarata Randhawa, the first Indian American to serve in a U.S. Presidential cabinet?

Answer : Nikki Haley

3 / 6 | Named as one of the seven 'Unsung Heroes of the 20th century', he is considered a pioneer in the field of fiber optics. Name this legendary Sikh scientist.

Answer : Narinder Singh Kapany

4 / 6 | The mother was shortlisted for the Booker Prize thrice and the daughter won the coveted award for her work 'The Inheritance of Loss'. Name this noted literary duo.

Answer : Anita and Kiran Desai

5 / 6 | After holding many leadership roles, he is the current president of the World Bank Group. Name this India-born American business executive.

Answer : Ajaypal Singh Banga