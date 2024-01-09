GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On Indian achievers on foreign shores
Premium

Here’s a quiz on Indian achievers on foreign shores on the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas that is observed on January 9

January 09, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

V.V. Ramani
Daily Quiz | On Indian achievers on foreign shores
Ajit Jain of Berkshire Hathaway was dubbed as ‘one of the best minds in the world’ by investment guru Warren Buffett.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 | Which famous CEO wrote the bestseller ‘Hit Refresh’?
Answer : Satya Nadella
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.