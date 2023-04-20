HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On alleged encounters in India
Premium

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad and his associate Ghulam were killed in an ‘encounter’ on April 13. Here is a quiz on alleged ‘encounters’ in India

April 20, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 10:55 am IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Police escort Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf to Motilal Nehru Divisional Hospital for a health checkup, in Prayagraj on April 14, 2023.
1 / 4 | The first recorded encounter killing in Andhra Pradesh was of a local hero in the Rampa Rebellion of 1922. This revolutionary waged an armed campaign against the British colonial rule in India. What is the name of the person? A 2022 Telugu film, showcased the life of this hero. Identify the film.
Answer : Alluri Sitarama Raju, RRR
