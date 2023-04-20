Daily Quiz | On alleged encounters in India
Police escort Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf to Motilal Nehru Divisional Hospital for a health checkup, in Prayagraj on April 14, 2023. START THE QUIZ
1 / 4 |
The first recorded encounter killing in Andhra Pradesh was of a local hero in the Rampa Rebellion of 1922. This revolutionary waged an armed campaign against the British colonial rule in India. What is the name of the person? A 2022 Telugu film, showcased the life of this hero. Identify the film.
2 / 4 |
He was an Indian underworld don in Mumbai. In 1982, he took a taxi to Wadala and was killed in an alleged encounter there. His life inspired the 1990 Bollywood blockbuster movie, starring Amitabh Bachchan, as Vijay Dinanath. What is the name of the underworld don? What is the name of the film?
3 / 4 |
This is a criminal case in Gujarat where the person was taken away by the police when travelling on a public bus with his wife, in 2005. He was killed three days later near Ahmedabad. One of the current Union Ministers was accused and acquitted in the case. Identify the person who was killed. Name the Minister.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Sohrabuddin Sheikh, Amit Shah
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
4 / 4 |
This Delhi Police operation resulted in the deaths of two terrorists and one police officer, following five serial blasts in 2008. What is the name of the ‘encounter’ case?
COMMents
SHARE