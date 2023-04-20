Daily Quiz | On alleged encounters in India

1 / 4 | The first recorded encounter killing in Andhra Pradesh was of a local hero in the Rampa Rebellion of 1922. This revolutionary waged an armed campaign against the British colonial rule in India. What is the name of the person? A 2022 Telugu film, showcased the life of this hero. Identify the film. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Alluri Sitarama Raju, RRR SHOW ANSWER

2 / 4 | He was an Indian underworld don in Mumbai. In 1982, he took a taxi to Wadala and was killed in an alleged encounter there. His life inspired the 1990 Bollywood blockbuster movie, starring Amitabh Bachchan, as Vijay Dinanath. What is the name of the underworld don? What is the name of the film? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Manya Surve, Agneepath SHOW ANSWER

3 / 4 | This is a criminal case in Gujarat where the person was taken away by the police when travelling on a public bus with his wife, in 2005. He was killed three days later near Ahmedabad. One of the current Union Ministers was accused and acquitted in the case. Identify the person who was killed. Name the Minister. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Sohrabuddin Sheikh, Amit Shah SHOW ANSWER