Cyclone Burevi tracker | Southern TN, Kerala on red alert

A deep depression over the south-west Bay of Bengal has intensified into cyclonic storm ‘Burevi’. According to the Indian Meteorological Department ‘Burevi’ lays centred over north Sri Lanka and adjoining Gulf of Mannar, and 310 km east-northeast of Kanniyakumari. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and emerge into Gulf of Mannar.

Here are the latest updates:

11.00 am

Chennai Corporation issues flood alert for residents near Adyar river

Chennai Corporation has issued flood warning to residents of neighbourhoods along the banks of Adyar river following the release of water from Chembarambakkam lake.

According to a press release from Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G.Prakash, all teams are ready at the lake to give minute-to-minute feedback and to open shutters as per need. "It’s only general alert and to exercise caution amongst the people on the areas nearby." said Mr.Prakash.

10.30 am

Four districts in Kerala put on red alert

Kerala has been put on high alert given the possibility that Cyclone Burevi is likely to pass through Thiruvananthapuram district.

Disaster management mechanisms in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts have been activated. The State government had identified 2,849 relief camps to evacuate people if needed, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.

People should not venture outside unless absolutely necessary from Thursday to Saturday, he said. So far 175 families (690 people) have been shifted to 13 camps, he said.

Eight teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in the seven southern districts.

10.00 am

Modi speaks to TN CM, assures all support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday, over phone, to discuss the situation emerging due to Cyclone Burevi, and assured the State of all possible support from the Centre.

“Had a telephone conversation with Tamil Nadu CM Thiru @EPSTamilNadu Ji. We discussed the conditions prevailing in parts of the State due to Cyclone Burevi. The Centre will provide all possible support to T.N. I pray for the well-being and safety of those living in the areas affected,” the Prime Minister tweeted.