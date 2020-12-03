Tamil Nadu

Watch | Cyclone Burevi: Scenes from Pamban

A deep depression over the south-west Bay of Bengal has intensified into cyclonic storm ‘Burevi’. Heavy rains lash T.N., Puducherry as cyclonic storm Burevi nears. According to the Indian Meteorological Department ‘Burevi’ lays centred over north Sri Lanka and adjoining Gulf of Mannar, and 310 km east-northeast of Kanniyakumari.

