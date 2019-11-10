Cyclone Bulbul: PM speaks with Mamata on situation

As Cyclone Bulbul made landfall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 10 spoke with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about the situation arising out of it and assured the state of all assistance to deal with the calamity. Cyclone Bulbul made landfall in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on November 9.
“Reviewed the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions and heavy rain in parts of Eastern India,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.
