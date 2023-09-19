HamberMenu
CUET-UG to be conducted from May 15-31; CUET-PG from March 11-28

UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar said results will be announced within three weeks of last test

September 19, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image for representation purpose only. File

Image for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The University Grants Commission on September 19 announced the schedule for three key entrance exams — CUET-UG, CUET-PG, and NET for 2024-25 academic session.

Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG for admission to undergraduate courses will be conducted from May 15 to 31, 2024.

"Results will be announced within three weeks of last test," UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar said.

The CUET-PG will be conducted from March 11 to 28.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) will be conducted from June 10 to 21, he announced.

