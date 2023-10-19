HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CRPF discusses evolving law and order situation in wake of Manipur crisis 

The need for modernising the Rapid Action Force that is deployed for crowd control in Manipur was deliberated upon

October 19, 2023 04:45 am | Updated 04:45 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Security personnel stand guard as students protest against the “killing” of two missing students by unknown miscreants and demand peace in Manipur, Imphal, on September 27, 2023.

Security personnel stand guard as students protest against the “killing” of two missing students by unknown miscreants and demand peace in Manipur, Imphal, on September 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Top officials of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on October 18 discussed the evolving law and order situation in the country in the light of challenges being faced in Manipur, the CRPF said.

The CRPF organised its annual conference to review the operational preparedness of the force. The need for modernising the Rapid Action Force (RAF) that is deployed for crowd control in Manipur was deliberated upon.

ALSO READ
Central security forces flood crisis-hit Manipur

The conference, led by Director-General Sujoy Lal Thaosen, provided a platform to the field commanders for a thorough and fruitful deliberation on a wide range of issues covering operations in all the theatres where CRPF is deployed.

Mr. Thaosen emphasised that 21st-century security challenges require a more focused approach, a combination of new skills and tactics and an upgradation of technology.

The D-G asked field commanders to work diligently to ensure peaceful conduct of the upcoming Assembly elections in five States.

The challenge posed by newer and deadlier Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was also discussed in the light of changing tactics being employed by the Maoists. The need for better detection capabilities was emphasised. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.