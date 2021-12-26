CPWD invites bids for flower arrangements for offices at ₹47 lakh annually

They include thousands of dozens of roses, lilies, carnations, orchids and other varieties

The government has invited bids for floral arrangements with thousands of dozens of roses, lilies, carnations, orchids and other varieties to decorate the offices of the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry and Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for one year at an estimated ₹47.58 lakh.

The CPWD tender, floated by its horticulture division on December 23, invited bids till December 30. It called potential bidders for “providing and arranging of cut flowers and flower arrangement for Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and senior officers of the CPWD at Nirman Bhawan.”

Among the items for bidding were 3,996 bunches of a dozen multi-colour gladiola each, 2,052 bunches of 20 roses, 3,888 bunches of 20 carnations, 864 bunches of 10 oriental lilies, 1,728 bunches of 10 asiatic lilies, 756 bunches of 10 orchids each and 600 flower baskets or bunches of a mix of flowers.

The CPWD had invited similar tenders for buildings that it maintains including other Ministries’ offices at North and South Block and Nirman Bhawan in the past. The latest tender was called for the offices of the MoHUA, under which the CPWD functions, and top CPWD officers.