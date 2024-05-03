CPI leader Atul Kumar Anjaan dies after a long spell of illness

May 03, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - New Delhi

Senior Communist Party of India leader Atul Kumar Anjaan passed away on Friday morning after a long spell of illness. He was 70-years-old. A gifted orator, he was the party’s voice in the Hindi heartland. He began his political career as a student leader in Lucknow. He was a member of the National Executive Committee of the party. He has been General Secretary of All India Kisan Sabha for five terms.

“Comrade Atul Kumar Anjaan played an outstanding role in building the students’ movement, the Kisan movement and the party across the country. He was an uncompromising fighter against right-wing – fascist forces. His demise is a great loss for the Communist Party of India and the Kisan movement in the current situation in the country,” party General Secretary D. Raja said.