Active COVID-19 case load crosses 11 lakh

The country recorded 84,474 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The total number of infections has reached 4.22 crore, and the active cases have crossed the 11.5 lakh mark.

The figures are based on the State bulletins released until 10 p.m. on Sunday. However, Ladakh, Tripura, Jharkhand, and Lakshadweep had not yet released data for the day.

Kerala recorded 26,729 infections on Sunday, followed by Maharashtra (9,666) and Karnataka (8,425).

On Sunday, 887 deaths were recorded in India, considerably lower than the average levels recorded in the last week. The total number of recorded fatalities has reached 5,02,761.

Kerala also reported the most deaths with 515 fatalities (378 were from a backlog), followed by Maharashtra (66) and Karnataka recorded 47 deaths.

On Saturday, 14.4 lakh tests were conducted (the results for which were made available on Sunday). The test positivity rate (the number of cases detected per 100 tests) was 5.8%.

As of Sunday, 93.4% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 71.7% have received both doses. In the 15-17 age cohort, 74.6% of the population have received their first dose. Altogether, 95,11,78,621 first doses, 73,04,84,179 second doses, and 1,41,38,718 booster doses have been administered across India.