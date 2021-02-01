COVID-19: India reports 11,427 new cases

The COVID-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh for the 13th consecutive day

With 11,427 new coronavirus cases being reported in a day, India's COVID-19 tally has increased to 1,07,57,610, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,04,34,983, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on February 1.

The national recovery rate surged to 97%.

The death toll increased to 1,54,392 with 118 daily new fatalities. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44%, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

The COVID-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh for the 13th consecutive day.

There are 1,68,235 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.56% of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 19,70,92,635 samples have been tested up to January 31 with 5,04,263 samples being tested on January 31.

The 118 new fatalities include 40 from Maharashtra, 21 from Kerala, 9 from West Bengal, 8 from Uttar Pradesh, 6 each from Punjab and Tamil Nadu, 4 each from Delhi and Karnataka.

A total of 1,54,392 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 51,082 from Maharashtra followed by 12,356 from Tamil Nadu, 12,217 from Karnataka, 10,853 from Delhi, 10,173 from West Bengal, 8,658 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,153 from Andhra Pradesh.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70% of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the Ministry said on its website, adding that State-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.