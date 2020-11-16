Coronavirus | Delhi overtakes Maharashtra as 95 fatalities are reported in 24 hours

The Capital along with Maharashtra, West Bengal, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha make up for 79 % of the new deaths across the country.

About a fifth (21.84%) of new COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours has been reported from Delhi (95 deaths), overtaking Maharashtra.

Delhi also has recorded the second largest surge in new cases and largest number of recoveries (7,606), said data released by the Union Health Ministry here on Monday.

Delhi along with Maharashtra (60), West Bengal (51), Punjab (30), Kerala and Karnataka (with 21 each), Uttar Pradesh (18) and Odisha (17) fatalities make up for 79 % of the new COVID-19 deaths across the country.

The Ministry in its release said that India continued the unbroken trend of the daily new recoveries, outpacing the daily new additions for the 44th day. “43,851 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours against 30,548 newly detected cases. This translates to a net reduction of 13,303 in the active caseload which now stands at 4,65,478,” it said.

The government’s efforts to continue to maintain high levels of comprehensive testing had resulted in bringing down the net positivity to sustained low levels, it added.

“The recovery rate has improved to 93.27% and the total recovered cases stand at 82,49,579. 78.59% of the recovered cases reported in the last 24 hours are from 10 States/UTs.”

As per the data, after Delhi, Kerala registered the second highest number of recoveries (6,684) while West Bengal followed by reporting 4,480 new recoveries.

Of the new cases — 76.63% has been reported from 10 States/UTs with Kerala leading the tally along with Delhi and West Bengal coming in with the third highest number of cases. Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat are among the States that make up 76 % of the new cases.