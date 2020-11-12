COVID-19: Delhi reported maximum case spike, second highest fatalities in 24 hours: Health Ministry

Delhi reported 8,593 new cases followed by Kerala with 7,007 and Maharashtra 4,907

﻿ Delhi has reported the maximum COVID-19 case spike and the second highest fatalities across India in the past 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, adding that Delhi (8,593 cases) is followed by Kerala (7,007) and Maharashtra (4,907) in terms of case tally. Ten States and Union Territories reported 78% of the new cases.

“In all, 550 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Case fatality rate stands at 1.48%. Of these new deaths, 10 States/UTs account for 80%. Maharashtra accounted for 22. 7% share with 125 fatalities. Delhi and West Bengal follow with 85 and 49 new deaths respectively,’’ said the release.

For the successive fifth day, new cases reported in the last 24 hours did not cross the 50,000 mark.

“47,905 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The trend of daily new recoveries outnumbering daily new cases continues for the 40th day with 52,718 new recoveries registered in the last 24 hours. This trend has continued to compress the active caseload of India which is at present 4.98 lakhs. With a contribution of 5.63% of India’s total positive cases, India’s active caseload stands at 4,89,294, well below the 5 lakh mark,’’ said the Ministry.

According to data released by it, the recovery rate has also been boosted with the trend of recoveries exceeding new cases. At present, it stands at 92.89%.

“Total recoveries today are 80,66,501. The gap between recovered cases and active cases has steadily widened to 75,77,207. 78% of the new recovered cases are concentrated in 10 States/UTs. Maharashtra reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 9,164 newly recovered cases. 7,264 people recovered in Delhi followed closely by Kerala which reported 7,252 new recoveries,” said the Ministry.