COVID-19 | Bulk of calls to Central labour helplines pertain to States, UTs

The majority of calls to the Union Labour and Employment Ministry’s 20 control rooms for workers’ wage-related grievances during the lockdown pertained to the States or the Union Territory governments, the Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The Ministry had recently set up the the control rooms with the initial task of resolving the grievances related to the Central sphere and issues of migrant workers during the lockdown.

“However, after the operation of the control rooms in the last few days, it has been observed that 1,400 of the 2.100 grievances received till Friday pertain to various State/UT governments. Labour being a Concurrent subject, it is important that a proper coordination is established with various State/UT governments to resolve them,” the Ministry said.

It said Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Gangwar had written to the Labour Ministers on Friday asking them to designate a nodal officer to coordinate with the control rooms.

He wrote: “The coordinated efforts of the Central and the State governments are required to resolve the grievances.”

Migrant workers and daily wage earners have been left with no income during the lockdown, which has been in place since March 25 and will go on till May 3.