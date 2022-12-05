COVID-19 | Active cases down to 4,434

  1. EPaper
The number of recoveries surged to 4,41,38,554, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

December 05, 2022 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST - NEW DELHI

PTI

India saw a single day rise of 226 coronavirus infections, while active cases declined to 4,434, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The case tally stood at 4.46 crore (4,46,73,618). The death toll climbed to 5,30,630 with two fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am said.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

There was decrease of 95 in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of recoveries surged to 4,41,38,554, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 219.94 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4,  three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

