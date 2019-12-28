Court postpones hearing on Daryaganj violence

A city court on Saturday postponed to January 7 the hearing on bail applications of 15 persons, who were arrested for alleged violence during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Daryaganj.

A magisterial court had earlier on Monday rejected the bail pleas and extended their judicial custody by two weeks.

According to the police, the accused were picked up during the violent protests in Daryaganj on December 20.

However, lawyer Rebecca John, who represented the bail applicants before the Metropolitan Magistrate, had submitted that they were randomly picked up. She also asked if the police had identified them through the CCTV footage or through any witnesses.

Stating that they had eyewitnesses, the police said the 15 persons were arrested as they were pelting stones during the protest.

Ms. John had also asked that since a vehicle set ablaze during the protest was private property, why the police had invoked the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The police submitted in the court that the protesters damaged barricades, pelted stones close to the area police station and that 17 personnel were injured in the violence.

The charge of criminal conspiracy and common intention was contested by the defence counsel, who pointed out that the accused persons did not know each other.