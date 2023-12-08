Corruption and nepotism replaced by development in 10 years, says Amit Shah

December 08, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - New Delhi:

Home Minister Amit Shah on December 8 said India’s youth were now looking ahead to a golden future as corruption, nepotism and casteism had been replaced by growth and development in the last 10 years. Mr. Shah, who was speaking at the 69th national conference of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students’ wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), added that no one believed Ram temple could ever come to reality in Ayodhya.

“The golden future awaits you all. If you look at the discourses of the ABVP before 10 years ago, there was only mentions of agitations. But today new policies are implemented instead of scams and scandals. Politics of performance has been established in place of dynasticism, appeasement and casteism. Under the leadership of Modi Ji, we have become the 5th largest economy from the 11th,” said Mr. Shah.

Speaking about the abrogation of Article 370, Mr. Shah said that now no one could stop anyone from hoisting the national flag in Kashmir. Most of the insurgent organisations had surrendered their arms and left-wing extremism was breathing its last.

“There is a 70% reduction in violence in hotspots like Kashmir and the northeast,” said Mr. Shah, adding that the Prime Minister’s decisive leadership had solved many problems at a time.

The Home Minister said: “We have taken our cultural heritage to new heights and also have dazzled the world with development. No one thought that we would one day build the Ram Temple. It is not only the Ram Temple, but also the Vishwanath Temple destroyed by Aurangzeb, Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Somnath temple that is being built with gold. No one thought that medical and engineering education could be imparted in the mother language. This has been achieved by the Modi government.”

The 3D movement

Speaking on how the ABVP, in 75 years, had worked on creating awareness against infiltrations across the country, Mr. Shah said, “...When I stepped here I heard a slogan raised for Kashmir and the northeast. I want to tell you that there is nothing to worry, both Kashmir and the northeast belong to us. Moreover, the 3D movement related to preventing infiltration involving the action plan of Detect, Delete and Deport has been carried out with consistency by the ABVP. It is only the Vidyarth Parishad which had the largest number of workers in jail for protesting the Emergency. Even Jai Prakash Narayan acknowledged the contribution of the Parishad to the movement.”

Calling himself as an organic product of the ABVP, Mr. Shah remembered the time four decades ago when he used to sit in the back row as a worker. In the context of India’s growing stature in the world, he said this was the time to live for the country, the youth should leave this convention with the resolve to dedicate their lives to Mother India and also unite the society in this direction.

The office-bearers of the ABVP claimed that more than 10,000 students from every district and university/college of the country have reached the DDA grounds in Burari to participate in the national convention. An exhibition with eight themes based on cultural nationalism was organised in which the Indian independence movement, national integration, the historical journey of 75 years of the ABVP were depicted.