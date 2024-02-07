GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Corporates must contribute towards education of girl child: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Jagdeep Dhankhar was addressing the centenary celebrations of the Indraprastha College for Women in Delhi University's north campus.

February 07, 2024 11:37 am | Updated 11:38 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Jagdeep Dhankhar. | Photo Credit: ANI

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on February 7 said women are the greatest stakeholders in Indian democracy and asked corporates to come forward and contribute towards education of girls.

Mr. Dhankhar was addressing the centenary celebrations of the Indraprastha College for Women in Delhi University's north campus. "Our businessmen donate so much to foreign NGOs. The corporates must come forward and utilise their CSR funds to contribute towards education of girls," he said.

Mr. Dhankhar said educating a girl can transform an entire generation thereby beginning a revolution. While inviting students of the college to visit the new Parliament building, he described them as soldiers who will usher the golden period in the next 25 years of 'Amrit Kaal'.

