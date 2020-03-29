Coronavirus | Youth held for spreading fake information on COVID-19 in Tripura

The Tripura police on Sunday arrested a youth for allegedly spreading fake news on the novel coronavirus situation in the State. They claimed he was posting false or fabricated information over reported detection of positive cases.

“He was picked up from AD Nagar locality in the city. The case will be investigated by the Cyber Cell”, a senior police official said.

The police earlier issued a warning urging people not to post fake, exaggerated and unverified information in online social media platforms. It warned of action as per law against the offenders.

The arrest occurred on a day Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced no detection of any positive case. He reiterated the appeal to everyone to stay home.

The Chief Minister joined a meeting chaired by Governor Ramesh Bais to take stock of the situation.

Mr. Deb sent a letter to his counterparts in Delhi, West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu requesting them to provide food, shelter and health services to people from the State stranded in their States.