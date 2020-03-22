National

Coronavirus | Centre asks social media firms to remove false news on COVID-19

Representational image.

Representational image.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Taking cognisance of fake news reports on the Internet, the IT Ministry has asked all social media companies to immediately remove false news spreading misinformation about novel coronavirus from their platform.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT issued an advisory on March 20 asking social media companies to inform users about not posting false news that can create panic among the public and disturb social tranquillity.

“Intermediaries are urged to... take immediate action to disable or remove such (false news) content hosted on their platforms on a priority basis,” Meity cyberlaws and e-security group coordinator Rakesh Maheshwari said in the advisory note issued to all social media companies.

The advisory said the COVID-19 outbreak has become a global concern with the World Health Organization declaring it a global health emergency.

It said that as per media reports there is a trend of circulation of misinformation/false news and sharing anonymous data related to coronavirus in social media platforms creating panic among the public.

The advisory asked social media companies to initiate “awareness campaign on their platforms for the users not to upload or circulate any false news or misinformation concerning coronavirus which are likely to create panic among the public and disturb the public order and social tranquillity”.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 22, 2020 10:21:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-centre-asks-social-media-firms-to-remove-false-news-on-covid-19/article31136706.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY