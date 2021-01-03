Coronavirus live: Take the vaccine even if you have been infected before, say experts

Over 1.03 crore people have tested positive for coronavirus in India alone, according to latest data. As the country successfully completed a trial run of the vaccination process, a question is gaining momentum. Since vaccine shortage is expected to last at least for a few months, does it make sense to delay or avoid vaccinating those who have been naturally infected?

The Hindu's Science Editor R. Prasad writes that experts advise against this. The immune responses of people to natural infection can be modified by immune evasion mechanisms of the virus, he writes. Read more here.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are live updates:

Caseload update

18,177 new cases take India's virus tally to 1,03,23,965

India recorded 18,177 new COVID-19 cases cases in a day, while 99,27,310 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.15% on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 1,03,23,965 and the death toll climbed to 1,49,435 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 217 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45%. There are 2,47,220 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 2.39% of the total caseload, the data stated. - PTI

Vaccine trials

Bharat Biotech recruits 23k volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trials

Bharat Biotech has successfully recruited 23,000 volunteers, and continued progress towards achieving the goal of 26,000 participants for Phase-3 clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin across multiple sites in India, it said.

The Phase III human clinical trials of Covaxin began mid-November, targeted to be done in 26,000 volunteers and it is the countrys first and only Phase III efficacy study for a COVID-19 vaccine, and the largest phase III efficacy trial ever conducted for any vaccine in India, a press release from the vaccine maker said on Saturday night.