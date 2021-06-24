Coronavirus | U.P. leads in number of vaccine shots given on June 24, 2021

It is followed by Madhya Pradesh (7.3 lakh) & Gujarat (4.3 lakh)

India administered 59.1 lakh (5.91 million) doses of COVID-19 vaccines until 9 p.m. on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of vaccinations (8.2 lakh) followed by Madhya Pradesh (7.3 lakh) and Gujarat (4.3 lakh).

Between June 1 and 23, 37.2 lakh doses were administered daily in India on average. At the current rate, a total of 100.3 crore doses can be administered by December 31, 2021, which is around 87.7 crore doses less than those required to fully vaccinate all adults (188 crore doses). To fully inoculate all adults by the end of this year, 82.2 lakh doses need to be given daily on average in the country.

The seven-day rolling average of daily vaccinations in the country continues to increase. It stood at 51.6 lakh on June 23, which is more than the 32.6 lakh recorded a week before (June 16). It was also significantly higher than the average daily doses recorded a month before (May 23) which was 18.8 lakh.

About 26.8% of adults in India, 46% of those aged above 45, and 48.8% of people aged above 60, have got at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. However, only 3.9% are fully vaccinated. The figures are based on the estimated population in 2021.

India recorded 47,755 new COVID-19 cases until 9.15 p.m. on Thursday, taking the cumulative caseload to 3,01,29,934. As many as 1,280 new deaths were also registered taking the tally to 3,93,294.

Kerala reported 12,078 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (9,844) and Tamil Nadu (6,162). Maharashtra recorded 556 new fatalities, followed by Tamil Nadu (155) and Karnataka (138). Maharashtra’s fatalities include backlog deaths which were missed in the previous reports.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.