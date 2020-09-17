Coronavirus | Targeting to bring down mortality rate to less than 1%: Health Minister

He said though total cases may have crossed 50 million, active cases are less than 20%.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said India’s COVID-19 mortality rate at 1.64% is lowest in the world and the government is targeting to bring it down to less than 1%.

Replying to a debate in the Rajya Sabha, he said India’s recovery rate of 78-79% is one of the highest in the world.

Deaths in India due to coronavirus pandemic are less than many nations in Europe, he said, adding the government was determined to cross the US in testing rate as well.