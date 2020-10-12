Coronavirus | Steady surge of new cases in Maharashtra, Karnataka

Decline in active cases continues for fourth day, says Health Ministry

Maharashtra continues to report more than 10,000 new COVID cases, followed by Karnataka and Kerala with more than 9,000 cases each, said a Union Health Ministry release on Monday. It added that 816 fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours and of these nearly 85% are concentrated in 10 States/UTs. More than 37% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (309 deaths).

The Ministry however, added that India continues to report a trend of steadily decreasing active cases and for the fourth day the decline continues. Active cases have now dropped below nine lakhs.

“Presently the active cases comprise 12.10% of the total positive cases of the country, standing at 8,61,853. India is also reporting high number of recoveries. The total recovered cases are close to 61.5 lakhs (61,49,535). The difference between active cases and recovered cases is consistently increasing and stands at 52,87,682 today,” the Ministry said.

It added that 71,559 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases are 66,732.

Lead in recoveries also

Of the new recovered cases, 77% are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs. Maharashtra and Karnataka contributed more than 10,000 to the single day recovery. 66,732 new confirmed cases were recorded in last 24 hours and 81% of these are from same 10 States and UTs.

The Health Ministry has now released material encouraging youth to advocate against discrimination/stigma during COVID.

“Advocacy means to identify an issue and call for change. It’s also about making voices heard, as often the ideas or practices we want to change affect the most vulnerable people in society. Advocacy uses this collective voice to defend and protect rights, or to support different initiatives or causes. It can bring about changes in policies, programmes, actions, mindsets, behaviours, institutions and investments. Remember, you’re not asking for any favours, you’re asking people to do the right thing!,’’ said the Ministry in its note.