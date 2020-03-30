Coronavirus: Punjab reports second death, positive cases put at 38

Punjab has reported its second COVID-19 death, after a 62-year-old man died at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Amritsar.
Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India
With the latest death late on Sunday, the total COVID-19 related fatalities in Punjab have increased to two. The total number of positive cases stand at 38. No fresh case has been reported during the last 48 hours.
The deceased, a resident of Moranwali village of district Hoshiarpur, was a contact case of the 70-year-old man, who was the first casualty of the pandemic in Punjab and had died on March 18.
Prabhadeep Kaur, civil surgeon, Amritsar, told The Hindu that the deceased, who was a confirmed positive case suffered a cardiac arrest late on Sunday and died. “The patient was also known to have diabetes and hypertension. He was under treatment at the hospital since March 23,” she said.
Watch | COVID-19: Dos and don'ts from the Health Ministry
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.