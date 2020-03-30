National

Coronavirus: Punjab reports second death, positive cases put at 38

A deserted view of Hall Bazaar during nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, in Amritsar.

No fresh case has been reported in the State during the last 48 hours

Punjab has reported its second COVID-19 death, after a 62-year-old man died at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Amritsar.

With the latest death late on Sunday, the total COVID-19 related fatalities in Punjab have increased to two. The total number of positive cases stand at 38. No fresh case has been reported during the last 48 hours.

The deceased, a resident of Moranwali village of district Hoshiarpur, was a contact case of the 70-year-old man, who was the first casualty of the pandemic in Punjab and had died on March 18.

Prabhadeep Kaur, civil surgeon, Amritsar, told The Hindu that the deceased, who was a confirmed positive case suffered a cardiac arrest late on Sunday and died. “The patient was also known to have diabetes and hypertension. He was under treatment at the hospital since March 23,” she said.

