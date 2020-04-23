National

Coronavirus | Plea against govt. circular on meat eating

A view of the Supreme Court of India.

A view of the Supreme Court of India.  

It was issued under pressure from butchers, Jain outfit says in SC

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday challenging the government’s March 2020 circular, allaying fears about the consumption of non-vegetarian food amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The petition, filed by Vishwa Jain Sangathan, said the circular “promoting the eating of meat” was issued by the Animal Husbandry Ministry under pressure from the “butchers’ lobby”. It said the Ministry did not wait to hear from researchers on whether COVID-19 was transmitted from animals to humans.

“The circular advising people to eat meat in the midst of the spread of this deadly virus is premature. It was issued when biologists all over world were still searching for the source and its interface with animals,” the petition said. It said the eating habits of “some people” had jeopardised humanity.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 23, 2020 9:51:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-plea-against-govt-circular-on-meat-eating/article31417955.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY