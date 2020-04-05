Coronavirus outbreak: ₹25 lakh compensation for Gujarat frontline staff

The Gujarat government on April 5 announced ₹25 lakh compensation in case santitation and health workers, revenue and food supplies staff, fair price shop owners die of coronavirus infection while working in the frontline to combat the outbreak.

The announcement was made by Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Earlier, a similar compensation package was announced for police personnel.

“Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has taken a decision that after police personnel, kin of sanitary and health workers of municipal corporations and municipalities who die in the line of duty due to coronavirus will get ₹25 lakh. The benefit has also been extended to staff and officers of revenue and food supplies departments as well as owners of fair price shops,” he said.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Kumar said the State government has distributed 45,000 N-95 masks to private doctors through the Indian Medical Association.

It has also lifted a moratorium on cotton ginning and oil mills and allied industries so that they can function during the lockdown in place for the virus outbreak.

Movement of materials related to the industry will also be allowed, Mr. Kumar told reporters.