Coronavirus | No entry into Ayodhya till April 2

The Ayodhya administration on Saturday imposed restrictions on the entry of visitors, pilgrims and sadhus into the district till April 2 even though it did not explicitly cancel the upcoming Ram Navami Mela amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Also read | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

The district administration invited heavy criticism after it emerged that it was pushing ahead with the annual mela despite precautionary measures laid down by the Uttar Pradesh government against any form of congregations.

District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha issued an advisory to control the possible crowding of people during Ram Navami, scheduled from March 25. While the advisory does not say the mela is cancelled, it puts serious restrictions on gathering in the district.

All visitors and pilgrims planning to visit Ayodhya Dham have been asked to avoid going there. The restrictions will be in place till April 2, said the administration.

“Those visitors and pilgrims coming from outside will be stopped on the Ayodhya border and sent back,” said the advisory.

The administration has also asked hotels, lodges and dharmashalas in Ayodhya to cancel all bookings till April 2 while also putting restrictions on the gathering of crowds at temples and religious places.

Also read | ‘Heat is not a deterrent for transmission’: Your COVID-19 queries answered

Common bathing in the Saryu river has also been banned.

Mr. Jha said the travel restrictions ahead of Ram Navami were “in line with the appeal of” the seers in the district. “This will help us to reduce crowd. I request the cooperation from all concerned in fighting #CoronaOutbreak,” Mr. Jha said in a tweet.