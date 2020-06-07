Coronavirus | Maharashtra tally surges past China to touch 85,975; 91 deaths recorded

With 3,007 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra recorded its second-highest single-day case surge on Sunday as its tally surged to 85,975, exceeding even that of China’s reported tally of 83,000-odd cases.

With 91 deaths, the State’s toll reached 3,060.

However, according to the Health department, only 43,591 of the cases are active with 1,924 patients being discharged on Sunday to take the number of recoveries till date to 39,314.

Mumbai’s tally has now crossed the 48,000-mark to reach 48,774 with the city reporting 1,420 cases. It presently has 25,940 active cases.

With 61 deaths, the city’s toll stands at 1,638.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said the recovery rate had increased to 45.27% while its case fatality rate stood at 3.55%.

Six deaths were reported from Pune district to take its toll to 406. However, its authorities said the toll had already risen to 409.

Similarly, as per officials, while Solapur district in Pune division reported eight deaths to take its toll to 104, the divisional authorities said the district’s toll had already climbed to 115.

Five deaths were reported from Ulhasnagar and Mira-Bhayander civic body regions in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to take their respective toll to 20 and 39.

Deaths were also reported from other districts in the region such as Nashik, Jalna and Akola among other parts of the State.

“Of the deaths reported on Sunday, 31 had occurred in the last couple of days while the remaining took place between April 13 and June 4. 73.6% of the deaths reported had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” said Dr. Awate

Pune district’s tally, as per official figures, has reached 9,705 with the district reporting a massive spike of more than 400 new cases.

Besides Mumbai, the surge in fresh cases in Thane in the MMR continued unabated with 273 cases taking the district’s tally to 6,048. Navi Mumbai reported a similarly big spike of more than 130 cases (tally 3,484).

“Till date, of the 5,51,647 laboratory samples, 85,975 (15.8%) have been tested positive with almost 14,000 samples across the State tested today,” Dr. Awate said.

He said 5,58,463 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 28,504 were in institutional quarantine facilities.

There are 3,654 active containment zones, said Dr. Awate.