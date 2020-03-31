Coronavirus: Madhya Pradesh toll touches five as Indore woman dies

A 49-year-old woman died of COVID-19 in Indore on Monday, taking the toll to five in Madhya Pradesh, according to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore. The city recorded two deaths on the same day. The patient, who died at 10.20 p.m. on Monday at the MRTB hospital, had no contact or travel history. Besides, she was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure, according to a bulletin issued by the college.

The patient tested positive for the illness on March 23 was shifted from a private to the government-run hospital on Sunday.

Earlier on Monday, a man from Indore and another from Ujjain were confirmed dead owing to the disease.

While the man from Indore died at 3 a.m. on Monday, the Ujjain resident had died on March 27, but his sample tested positive for the disease on Monday.

“A 41-year-old man from Indore has died. He didn’t have a travel or contact history,” confirmed Rahul Rokde of the college.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old man from Ujjain who had died on March 27 while undergoing treatment for chest pain at a hospital tested positive for the pandemic.

“The patient was obese and asthmatic and had hypertension too,” said Ujjain isolation ward nodal officer H.P. Sonaniya. “It appears to be a case of comorbidity, as the immunocompromised patient contracted the virus easily and died of cardiac arrest. Therefore, the death can be partly attributed to COVID-19”

Earlier, a patient from Ujjain and Indore each had succumbed to the illness.

Madhya Pradesh has recorded 48 positive cases so far, with Indore, the most populous city in the State, registering 27 cases alone.

