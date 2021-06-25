Coronavirus updates | India crosses the 3 crore mark in COVID-19 cases, lags behind in vaccinations

On Tuesday, India crossed the 3-crore mark in cumulative COVID-19 cases. Only the U.S., with 3.35 crore total cases, has registered a higher tally than India. The cumulative number of recorded deaths in India is nearing the 4-lakh-mark. Only the U.S. (about 6 lakh deaths) and Brazil (about 5 lakh deaths) have recorded more fatalities than India. In terms of average daily deaths and cases, India is the second only to Brazil.

On the vaccination front, while India has administered the second-highest number of doses behind the U.S., only 17% of people in the country have received at least one dose.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Gujarat

Gujarat eases more curbs as cases continue downward trend

The Gujarat government announced lifting of night curfew from 18 towns and relaxing its timing in the same number of urban centres by one hour even as it allowed cinema halls, multiplexes and auditoriums to function at 50% capacity in view of a sharp drop in new COVID-19 cases.

A decision to ease more curbs, effective from Sunday, was taken at a meeting of the government's core committee on COVID-19.

Among a slew of relaxations in restrictions imposed earlier to curb COVID-19 cases, the government allowed opening of cinema halls, multiplexes and auditoriums at 50% capacity, permitted shops to do business till 9 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. and allowed buses to ply at 75% of their seating capacity, an official release said. - PTI

West Bengal

Bengal local train services unlikely to resume after Covid curbs end on June 30

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hinted that it is unlikely that local trains will start operating even if the ongoing restrictions are relaxed a bit after June 30, as that might spread the Covid-19 infection.

People blocked railway tracks in several stations in the state for around three hours on Thursday demanding that they be allowed to board staff special stations.

"We are not running the trains to keep the contagion under check. It is natural that stopping the service causes problems for the people. If we run trains now, everybody will be infected by Covid. What will you do then?" she told reporters. - PTI