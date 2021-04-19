Coronavirus updates | India logs 2.73 lakh fresh cases in single day

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 1.50 crore with a record single-day rise of 2,73,810 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases surpassed the 19-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

With a shortage of oxygen production units, the Centre has banned the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes from April 22, according to an order issued on Sunday from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Case update

India logs 2,73,810 fresh cases in single day

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 1.50 crore with a record single-day rise of 2,73,810 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases surpassed the 19-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases mounted to 1,50,61,919 and the death toll increased to 1,78,769 with a record 1,619 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 40th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 19,29,329 comprising 12.81% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 86%.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,29,53,821, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.19%, the data stated. - PTI

Maharashtra

Maharashtra declares 6 States as places of sensitive origin

Struggling to contain the huge COVID-19 surge, Maharashtra has declared six States, including Delhi and the NCR region, as places of “sensitive origin” in a bid to stop the influx of other variants of coronavirus into the State.

Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte in an order issued on Sunday declared Kerala, Goa, Gujarat, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), Rajasthan and Uttarakhand as places of “sensitive origin”.

As per the order, passengers travelling to Maharashtra from these places will need a negative RT-PCR report of test conducted within 48 hours of their train travel.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan govt orders closure of offices, markets till May 3

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Rajasthan government ordered the closure of offices and markets from Monday to May 3, according to a release.

Called the “Jan Anushasan Pakhwada'' (public discipline fortnight), only shops and offices providing essential services will open during the 15-day period, the release issued by Home Secretary Abhay Kumar said.