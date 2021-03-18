Coronavirus live: Restrictions back in Ahmedabad amidst surge in cases

India on Thursday reported its highest single day spike this year in new COVID cases with 35,871 cases and 172 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per data released by the Health Ministry.

It has reported 17,741 recoveries during this period. The country has so far reported a total of 1,14,74,605 cases, of which 1,10,63,025 are recoveries. The death toll stands at 1,59,216.

It has an active case load of 2,52,364 cases while total vaccination done till 7 a.m. on Thursday is 3,71,43,255.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Rajasthan

No exams till Class 5 in Rajasthan govt schools due to COVID

The Rajasthan government decided on Wednesday not to conduct any examination till the fifth grade in state-run schools in the current academic session due to the rising coronavirus cases.

The children of these classes will be promoted to the next class on the basis of assessment. The Education Department issued orders in this regard on Wednesday.

Accordingly, the students from class 1-5 will be promoted to the next class based on the assessment. This promotion will be done on April 1 and there will be no examination for it.

On the other hand, the examination of classes 6 and 7 will be conducted from April 15-22, while exams for classes 9 and 11 will be conducted from April 6-22 and Class 8 exam will be conducted on board pattern.

The result of classes 6, 7, 9 and 11 will be announced on April 30 and admission in the upcoming classes will start from May 1. - PTI

Gujarat

Amid second wave, Gujarat records 1,122 cases

Amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in the second wave, Gujarat recorded 1,122 infections on Wednesday, its highest tally in over a 100 days. The authorities have imposed restrictions suspending public transport services and shutting down clubs, gyms and gaming zones, gardens and parks in Ahmedabad.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has suspended all public transport buses plying in the city while all gyms, public parks and gardens, gaming zones and clubs have been shut.