Coronavirus live | Low student turnout in Telangana schools

India on Wednesday reported 45,966 new coronavirus infections, taking its total COVID-19 case tally to 3,28,56,863. While 34,768 people recovered in 24 hours, 505 patients lost their lives.

Telangana

Just 21.77% students attend schools in Telangana

Just above 21% of students attended the schools on the first day of the reopening of schools in the State on Wednesday.

Out of the total 52,22,174 enrolled students in the government and private sector, only 11,37,095 students entered the schools registering 21.77% attendance, going by the Department of School Education figures.

The attendance percentage in private schools was dismal at 18.35% while it was far better in the government schools at 27.45%.

Delhi

Delhi reports 36 new virus cases, no death

The Capital reported no one new COVID-19 death in 24 hours and the total number of deaths stood at 25,082, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

Also, 36 new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 14,37,800. A total of 59,013 tests were done in a day and that test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.06%. Of the total cases, 14,12,375 people have recovered and there are only 343 active cases.