Coronavirus updates | U.S. to not lift travel restrictions, citing Delta variant

Four residents of the Olympic Games village, including two athletes, are among the seven new COVID-19 cases that the event organisers announced on Tuesday.

With this, the total Games-related COVID cases shot up to 155, 20 of them in the Games village.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Brazil scraps Covaxin's EUA application after Bharat Biotech terminates pact with partners

After suspending the proposed clinical trials of Bharat Bioetchs COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, Brazil has now scrapped the Emergency Use Authorisation request made by the Indian company for the jab.

The Brazilian health regulator's decision comesafter the vaccine maker informed the South American country about the termination of its pact with its partners in that country.

U.S.

U.S. will not lift travel restrictions, citing Delta variant

The United States will not lift any existing travel restrictions "at this point" due to concerns over the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant and the rising number of U.S. coronavirus cases, the White House confirmed.

The decision, which was first reported by Reuters, comes after a senior level White House meeting late on Friday. It means that the long-running travel restrictions that have barred much of the world's population from the United States since 2020 will not be lifted in the short term.

"Given where we are today ... with the Delta variant, we will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said, citing the spread of the Delta variant in the United States and abroad. "Driven by the Delta variant, cases are rising here at home, particularly among those who are unvaccinated and appear likely continue to increase in the weeks ahead."

Delhi

Jam-packed metro coaches on Day 1 of new travel guidelines

The Delhi Metro on Monday resumed operations with 100% seating capacity, permitting 50 commuters to travel in each coach. With entry continuing to be restricted at stations, as standing travel is not permitted, queues were seen outside some stations.

In a notification issued on Saturday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had permitted the operation of metro trains with 100% seating capacity but specified that no standing travel would be permitted.

However, on the first day of operations, several passengers were seen standing during the metro journey in crowded coaches.