Coronavirus live | 92% of COVID-19 deaths in 2022 have been among unvaccinated: ICMR

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 178.26 crore on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said

In 2022, 92% of COVID deaths have been in unvaccinated individuals, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr. Balram Bhargava said on Thursday. He added that it’s evident that vaccines and the wide vaccination coverage have played a very important role in protecting hundreds of lives.

Here are the latest updates

National

Active COVID-19 cases in country dip to 69,897

With 6,396 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,29,51,556, while the active cases dipped to 69,897, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll climbed to 5,14,589 with 201 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily COVID-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 26 consecutive days.

The active cases comprise 0.16% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.64%, the ministry said. A reduction of 7,255 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.69% and the weekly positivity rate as 0.90%, according to the ministry. -PTI

France

France to drop vaccine pass as Covid situation improves: PM

Object previewFrance will this month end most Covid-19 restrictions and scrap its vaccine pass for eating out or attending cultural events, the prime minister said on Friday.

After the surge in cases caused by the Omicron variant, the health situation has improved over the last weeks with less pressure on hospitals, Prime Minister Jean Castex said in a statement.

He said that from March 14 the vaccine pass -- proving that someone has been triple vaccinated against Covid-19 -- will no longer be needed. - AFP