Coronavirus | Life-saving pharma products flown out to many countries, says airline

A day after the government drew fire on the supply of pharma products to Serbia, the Emirates Cargo said it has flown several flights carrying life-saving pharma products and equipment from Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad to the US, Europe, Australia and the Gulf countries.

Last week, Emirates SkyCargo, the cargo arm of the Dubai-based Emirates airline, flew a charter operation from Mumbai to New York carrying “life-saving temperature-controlled pharmaceutical products”. The same week, a scheduled freighter from Ahmedabad flew “80 tonnes consisting mostly of pharma products to destinations across the U.S., Europe, and Australia”, the airline said in a press statement.

The Emirates SkyCargo also uplifted around 70 tonnes of cargo including medical equipment and perishables to destinations in the GCC from Bengaluru.

These consignments were apart from the several flights from Thiruvananthpuram and Chennai with perishables,including fruits and vegetables, to the Gulf countries.

However, not all cargo was outbound, its freighters to Mumbai and Bengaluru brought essential supplies including medical equipment and food supplies into India. “Over 110 tonnes of these goods were flown from the Far East, U.S., Europe and its hub in Dubai.”