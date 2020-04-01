Coronavirus | Khargone man who died earlier tests positive, Madhya Pradesh toll 6

A 65-year-old man from Khargone district, who died on March 29 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Indore, has tested positive for COVID-19, taking to six the toll owing to the illness in Madhya Pradesh.

The man from Dhargoan village in Maheshwar tehsil of the district had tested positive along with a cluster of 19 patients from Indore on Tuesday night, said Rahul Rokade of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore.

“He was admitted to M.Y. hospital’s chest ward in Indore on the afternoon of March 23 with a complaint of bilateral pneumonia,” Dr. Rokade added. “He succumbed to the illness due to a cardiac pulmonary arrest at 6.20 p.m. on March 29.”

The patient’s sample was taken when he was admitted in accordance with the guidelines, he said. The patient did not have a travel or contact history.

So far, the State has reported 86 positive cases, including three casualties from Indore, two from Ujjain and one from Khargone.

Meanwhile, Khargone Collector Gopal Chandra Dad declared the area within the 3 km radius of the house of the deceased as the containment area, where all residents will be confined in home quarantine, traffic prohibited and people screened at exit points.