National

Coronavirus | Khargone man who died earlier tests positive, Madhya Pradesh toll 6

The State has so far reported 86 positive cases

A 65-year-old man from Khargone district, who died on March 29 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Indore, has tested positive for COVID-19, taking to six the toll owing to the illness in Madhya Pradesh.

The man from Dhargoan village in Maheshwar tehsil of the district had tested positive along with a cluster of 19 patients from Indore on Tuesday night, said Rahul Rokade of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore.

Also read: Doctors suspect community transmission in Indore

“He was admitted to M.Y. hospital’s chest ward in Indore on the afternoon of March 23 with a complaint of bilateral pneumonia,” Dr. Rokade added. “He succumbed to the illness due to a cardiac pulmonary arrest at 6.20 p.m. on March 29.”

The patient’s sample was taken when he was admitted in accordance with the guidelines, he said. The patient did not have a travel or contact history.

So far, the State has reported 86 positive cases, including three casualties from Indore, two from Ujjain and one from Khargone.

Meanwhile, Khargone Collector Gopal Chandra Dad declared the area within the 3 km radius of the house of the deceased as the containment area, where all residents will be confined in home quarantine, traffic prohibited and people screened at exit points.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2020 12:45:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-khargone-man-who-died-earlier-tests-positive-madhya-pradesh-toll-6/article31224686.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY