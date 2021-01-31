Coronavirus live: India records 13,052 new cases, 127 fatalities

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

India records 13,052 new cases, 127 fatalities

With 13,052 new coronavirus cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,07,46,183, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,04,23,125, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The national recovery rate has climbed to 96.99%.

The death toll increased to 1,54,274 with 127 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,04,23,125. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44%.

The total COVID-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh for the 12th consecutive day. There are 1,68,784 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.57% of the total caseload, the data stated. - PTI

Tamil Nadu suggests vaccination for elderly

Tamil Nadu has suggested to the Centre to allow vaccination of the elderly, along with frontline workers and healthcare providers, according to Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan.

“We have created a session to cover 100 persons. If 40 or 60 healthcare providers come and frontline workers will be covered from February 1, there is still a gap. We can give priority to the elderly who are willing to get vaccinated. Permission can be granted for a State like Tamil Nadu. Experts are of the view that instead of vaccinating the elderly in the third phase, they can be inoculated simultaneously now. We have made this suggestion to the Centre, and they will look into it,” Dr. Radhakrishnan told reporters on Saturday.

260 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 2 more deaths

The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 2,53,627 with the addition of 260 new cases of the viral infection, an official said on Sunday.

Apart from these new cases reported on Saturday, two more persons also died due to COVID-19, taking the toll in the district to 6,151, he said.

Currently, the COVID-19 fatality rate in the district is 2.43%, the official said.

So far, 2,44,072 patients have recuperated from the infection, taking the COVID-19 recovery rate in the district to 96.23%. - PTI