Coronavirus live:

The Central government is all set to accelerate the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive by roping in additional vaccination sites and allowing walk-in vaccinations for those from the same group who have been registered in the CoWIN system.

India has so far vaccinated 1.9 million healthcare workers 10 days into its vaccination drive. Continuing a trend since vaccinations began so far the drive has managed to inoculate about half the intended beneficiaries.

Tata likely to launch Moderna vaccine in India, says report

Tata Medical & Diagnostics is said to have started initial discussions with Moderna Inc. for a partnership to launch its COVID-19 vaccine in India, the Economic Times reported on Monday.

Tata could team up with the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) to carry out clinical trials of Moderna’s vaccine candidate in India, the report added, citing officials familiar with the matter.

Revised trial protocol sought on nasal vaccine for COVID-19

The clinical trial of Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine for COVID-19 is likely to take some time to get off ground with a subject expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) directing the vaccine maker to submit a revised trial protocol.

On an application from Bharat Biotech, seeking permission for phase I/II clinical trial of the Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vectored COVID-19 intranasal vaccine (BBV154), the committee said the firm should generate safety and immunogenicity data in Phase-I clinical trial, with 75 subjects, in the proposed doses as per the protocol.