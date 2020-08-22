Coronavirus | India’s COVID-19 tally crossed 3 million

India crossed the 2-million mark in the number of infections late on August 6.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India crossed three million on August 22, show data collated from various State Health Departments. As of 8.30 p.m. IST on August 22, the figure stood at 30,21,908 with 56,577 deaths.

The Health Ministry data, updated at 8 a.m. IST put the tally at 29,75,701 with a record spike of 69,874 infections. Recoveries surged to 22,22,577 pushing the recovery rate to 74.69% according to the Ministry. The death toll climbed to 55,794 with 945 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours.

Coronavirus | India tests over 10 lakh people in a day

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said India has the “best” COVID-19 recovery rate of about 75%, which is improving every day, and the “lowest” mortality rate of 1.87% in the world.

India crossed the 2-million mark in the number of infections late on August 6, as per State Health Departments.

According to Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, the global tally stands at 22,998,346. U.S. leads the tally with 56,28,070 followed by Brazil 35,32,330. India is at the third position.