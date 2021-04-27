Coronavirus | COVID-19 death toll crosses 2 lakh; case tally almost 1.8 crore on April 27, 2021

Daily fatalities go over the 3,000 mark for the first time.

With 3,306 new deaths registered until 11 p.m. on April 27, India’s recorded COVID-19 death tally crossed the 2 lakh-mark. It was also the first instance when the daily deaths crossed the 3,000-mark since the beginning of the pandemic The country’s cumulative fatalities stood at 2,01,186. Only the U.S. (5.7 lakh), Brazil (3.9 lakh) and Mexico (2.15 lakh) have registered a higher toll.

As of April 26, India surpassed Brazil’s average number of new deaths to become the country with the most daily fatalities.

As many as 3,62,723 new cases were also recorded in the country on April 27, taking the total infections to 1,79,88,603.

Maharashtra reported 66,358 infections on April 27, followed by Uttar Pradesh (32,993) and Kerala (32,819). Maharashtra also recorded 895 new casualties, followed by Delhi (381) and Uttar Pradesh (265).

As many as 2,59,542 new recoveries were recorded on April 27, taking the total to 1,48,05,207. The figures do not include cases and deaths from Ladakh. The data are sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily figures.

As many as 16,58,700 samples were tested on April 26 (results of which were made available on April 27) in India, 2.56 lakh more than what was tested on April 25.

The number of tests conducted daily to find a positive case has reduced sharply in April. The metric measures whether the country is testing enough relative to the size of the outbreak. A low number of tests per confirmed case suggests that the true number of cases is much higher, and that testing needs to be increased. On April 1, 15 tests were conducted to detect a positive case in India. However, the figure consistently reduced throughout the month and on April 25, only 5 tests were performed to detect a positive case.