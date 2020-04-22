Coronavirus | Indian Medical Association withdraws protest planafter assurance from Centre

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday withdrew a protest planned against the attacks on doctors and healthcare professionals after the Union government promised that all necessary steps, including relevant legislation, would be introduced for their safety and dignity.

The Union Home Ministry asked the States to appoint nodal officers to redress any safety issue faced by medical professionals round the clock.

States alerted

In a letter, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla asked Tamil nadu to take strict action against those who obstructed last rites of a doctor. He asked the States to provide security for the final rites.

“…any single incident of violence against healthcare professionals is likely to create a sense of insecurity among the entire healthcare community,” the letter said.

Also read: Govt brings ordinance to make violence against medical staff cognizable, non-bailable offence

The IMA should be apprised of the measures taken to create a sense of security and confidence among the health fraternity, it added.

The States were asked to invoke Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, which provides for strict penalties against such obstructions.

There have been several instances of medical teams coming under attack as they went about collecting samples of suspected COVID-19 patients in many parts of the country.

In Tamil Nadu, the funeral party of a doctor who died of COVID-19 infection was attacked. His colleagues were also assaulted.

Amit Shah’s assurance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan convened a videoconference with IMA representatives and other doctors on Wednesday to address the issue. “The way our doctors are performing their duties in these testing times is exceptional. I urge every Indian to cooperate with doctors in this fight against COVID-19. Safety and dignity of our doctors at their work place is non-negotiable. It is our collective responsibility to ensure a conducive atmosphere for them at all times. I have assured doctors that Modi govt is committed to their cause and appealed to reconsider their proposed protest,” Mr. Shah tweeted after the meeting.

The IMA said in a statement, “Considering the immediate high-level response of government and solid assurance given by the Home Minister himself, it is decided that the white alert protest of April 22 and Black Day [protest] of May 23 stands withdrawn to maintain the unity and integrity of the country.”