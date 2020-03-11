National

Coronavirus | India suspends all tourist visas till April 15

A girl wearing a facemask as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, stands at the entrance of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on March 7, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AFP

The suspension will come into effect from 12 p.m. GMT (5.30 p.m. IST) on March 13.

India on March 11 suspended all tourist visas till April 15 in a bid to contain spread of the novel coronavirus, according to an official statement.

The suspension will come into effect from 12 p.m. GMT (5.30 p.m. IST) on March 13 at the port of departure.

The decision was taken at the meeting of Group of Ministers held in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

“All existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/International organisations, employment and project visas stand suspended till 15th April 2020. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on 13th March 2020 at the port of departure,” the statement said.

Visa-free travel facility granted to OCI card holders is also kept in abeyance till April 15.

Any foreign national who intends to travel to India for compelling reason may contact the nearest Indian Mission, the release said, adding that all incoming travellers, including Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after February 15 will be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days.

