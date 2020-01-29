National

Coronavirus: India asks China for permission to operate two flights to bring back nationals

Medical staff is seen outside the special isolation ward specialised in receiving any person who may have been infected with coronavirus, at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, in Chennai on January 28, 2020.

Medical staff is seen outside the special isolation ward specialised in receiving any person who may have been infected with coronavirus, at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, in Chennai on January 28, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar says the Indian Embassy in Beijing is in touch with Chinese authorities on the ground to work out necessary logistics

India has requested China for permission to operate two flights to bring back its nationals from the Hubei Province, the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the Indian Embassy in Beijing is in touch with Chinese authorities on the ground to work out necessary logistics.

“Chinese Government requested for permission to operate two flights to bring back our nationals from Hubei Province,” Mr. Kumar said in a tweet.

He also shared the appeal of the Indian Embassy in China to all Indian citizens in Hubei who have not yet contacted the mission to do so on the given hotlines or dedicated email ID.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
safety of citizens
India-China
viral diseases
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2020 7:57:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-india-asks-china-for-permission-to-operate-two-flights-to-bring-back-nationals/article30685088.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY