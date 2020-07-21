Coronavirus | Imphal medical college closed for a week

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, a medical college under the Union Ministry of Health, has been closed for one week with effect from Monday, announced Professor Ch. Arunkumar, RIMS’ Medical Superintendent, in a notification on Tuesday.
All departments and the Out Patient Department block will remain shut. However, emergency services will continue as before. The treatment of patients already admitted shall continue till they are fit for discharge. Only two attendants will be allowed per patient in the hospital.
On Monday, an attendant who was not posted in the “COVID-19 areas” of the facility tested positive for COVID-19. It has been established that the attendant visited various departments. The Department of Community Medicine has already commenced epidemiological investigation and contact tracing inside the RIMS. Doctors and paramedic staff in the concerned departments are being tested for COVID-19. Spraying of disinfectants is being carried out in the hospital.
Last week, a post graduate student tested positive for COVID-19 at RIMS.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath