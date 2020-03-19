National

Coronavirus | ICSE board class 10,12 exams postponed till March 31

The ICSE board on Thursday postponed class 10 and 12 examinations due to the novel coronavirus threat, officials said.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Chief Executive Gerry Arathoon said the exams have been postponed till March 31.

On Wednesday, he had said the exams will be conducted as per the schedule after the CBSE announced it has postponed exams till March 31.

