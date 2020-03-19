National

Coronavirus | Government orders CBSE to defer board exams till March 31

The Ministry of Human Resource Development on Wednesday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and all educational institutions to postpone examinations till March 31 in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“While maintenance of the academic calendar and the exam schedule is important, equally important is the safety and security of students who are appearing in various examinations as also of their teachers and parents,” HRD Secretary Amit Khare said in an official communication.

“All the ongoing examinations, including the CBSE board exams, will be postponed till March 31 and rescheduled thereafter,” he added.

